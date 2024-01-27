Due to the flu, Vinnytsia schoolchildren will study online starting next week

Starting Monday, January 29, all schoolchildren of the Vinnytsia community will switch to online learning in order to prevent influenza. This was reported by the Vinnytsia City Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decision of the city commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies, starting January 29, all schoolchildren in the Vinnytsia community will switch to online learning.

This decision was made due to the rapid increase in the number of patients with influenza A in our community. Therefore, we have initiated online learning for the coming period. Parents of children have already received notifications from schools about the transition to this format. They are advised to keep in touch with teachers and follow the class schedule - comments Oksana Yatsenko, Director of the Education Department of the City Council.

Addendum

In order to prevent the flu in the city, it was decided to limit the number of children in organized groups. That is why today the Vinnytsia City Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies decided to send all schoolchildren to online learning.

Oksana Yatsenko also noted that such recommendations do not violate the basic principles of education, and the authorized persons will continue to monitor the situation.

Recall

In the previous case, Vinnytsia schoolchildren switched to online learning due to an outbreak of hepatitis A. The decision was announced on October 27, 2023. However, on November 13, children returned to the usual offline learning format.

