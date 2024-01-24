The number of influenza A and B viruses in Ukraine is starting to compete with Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

As of today, the number of influenza A and B viruses is much higher than in previous years, and it is already beginning to compete with Covid-19. However, the epidemiological situation in Ukraine is under control, and no anti-epidemiological measures are being taken. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a briefing, UNN reports .

Today, we continue epidemiological monitoring of acute respiratory viral infections, including Covid-19 and influenza. Over the past three years, active circulation of influenza viruses has begun in Ukraine. During the Covid pandemic, there were only a few cases of influenza. Today, the number of influenza A and B viruses is much higher than in previous years, and it is already starting to compete with Covid-19. - Lyashko said.

Details

He added that the epidemiological situation in Ukraine is currently under control. "It is within the epidemic thresholds.

We are monitoring, so no additional anti-epidemic measures at the national level are being taken, - the minister said.

At the same time, the Health Minister emphasized that if the number of flu cases increases, measures will be taken in accordance with the regulations.

Recall

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine sees no need for a national quarantine due to influenza and COVID-19, relying on regional measures and anti-epidemic protocols.