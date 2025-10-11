Due to equipment failure in Kyiv region, power supply was cut off in one of the buildings

Due to equipment failure belonging to the "Evropeyka" residential complex in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, one of the buildings experienced a power outage. Currently, energy workers, together with utility services, are already working to restore power supply. This was reported by KOVA, according to UNN.

Details

"Due to equipment failure belonging to the private developer of the "Evropeyka" residential complex in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, one of the buildings experienced a power outage. The facility has not yet been transferred to the balance sheet of DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Networks. This complicated the prompt response to the emergency situation," the report says.

It is noted that authorized persons spoke with residents and explained the situation. Currently, energy workers, together with utility services, are already working to restore power supply.

Recall

As of October 11, the situation in the energy system is generally under control, but in some regions, the consequences of shelling are still being eliminated, so hourly shutdown schedules are applied in these regions. Currently, there are no emergency shutdowns across the country.