Due to bad weather, some residents in six regions are without electricity, consumption is increasing - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

934 views

 • 934 views

Due to bad weather, 181 settlements in six regions are without power. Electricity consumption increased by 3.6% due to cloudy weather, which reduced the efficiency of solar power plants.

Electricity consumption has increased, and bad weather has cut power to 181 settlements in six regions, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, June 4, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 3.6% higher than at the same time the previous day. This is due to cloudy weather in several regions, which causes lower efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," the statement said.

Yesterday, June 3, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day's maximum.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

Bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy rains, thunderstorms, gusts of wind), as of this morning, 181 settlements in six regions were completely or partially de-energized," the statement said.

Repair crews of oblenergos, as indicated, are already carrying out emergency recovery work on damaged lines.

"By the end of the day, all disconnected subscribers are planned to be reconnected. However, it should be borne in mind that a storm warning has been issued again today in some regions," Ukrenergo noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyWeather and environment
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
