Due to bad weather, power outages in seven regions

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
04:00 AM • 8268 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 126285 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 74491 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 81434 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 82364 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130283 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54972 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77807 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67528 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 54761 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
93%
745mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi districtJuly 30, 09:41 PM • 19876 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on KyivJuly 30, 10:54 PM • 54755 views
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles01:49 AM • 17211 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 18112 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:50 AM • 12422 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 126250 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 107216 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 129228 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 172795 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 130283 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Canada
White House
The State of Palestine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 79122 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 146674 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 205968 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 253562 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 186283 views
Actual
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
TikTok
Truth Social
Spotify

Due to bad weather, power outages in seven regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Due to worsening weather conditions, 75 settlements in 7 regions of Ukraine remain without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are involved in the restoration.

Due to bad weather, power outages in seven regions

Bad weather left 75 cities, towns, and villages in seven regions of Ukraine without electricity, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 75 settlements in 7 regions remain without power (Dnipropetrovsk - 28, Chernihiv - 17, Poltava - 12, Zhytomyr - 7, Sumy - 4, Volyn - 4, and Kyiv - 3)

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Oblenergo brigades are involved in restoring electricity supply.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, "as of July 31, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Bad weather in Ukraine continues: SES calls on citizens to be careful30.07.25, 19:32 • 3516 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo