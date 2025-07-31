Due to bad weather, power outages in seven regions

Bad weather left 75 cities, towns, and villages in seven regions of Ukraine without electricity, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 75 settlements in 7 regions remain without power (Dnipropetrovsk - 28, Chernihiv - 17, Poltava - 12, Zhytomyr - 7, Sumy - 4, Volyn - 4, and Kyiv - 3) - reported the State Emergency Service.

Oblenergo brigades are involved in restoring electricity supply.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, "as of July 31, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen."

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

