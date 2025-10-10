Due to a remark, he slammed the car door on a veteran's injured hand: police are investigating near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation and establishing all the circumstances of an incident involving a veteran whose hand, injured due to combat operations, was slammed by a man with a car door. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Today, October 10, while monitoring the Internet, law enforcement officers discovered a publication about a road conflict involving a veteran. Police officers of the Brovary District Police Department entered the information into the unified register of statements and reports of criminal offenses and other incidents. - the message says.

It is noted that law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation and establishing all the circumstances of the incident, as well as the person involved in the incident, and a corresponding decision will be made based on the results of the investigation.

Addition

As a woman told in one of the Brovary public groups, she and her husband were in a car at a traffic light near the "Atlant" residential complex, waiting for a green light to turn towards "Epicenter". At the same time, a man in another car, turning from the "Terminal" shopping mall, blocked their way.

According to her, the man opened the door and asked her husband to back up so that he could pass, to which the man got out of the car, began to use obscene language, and slammed the car door on her husband's hand, which was injured due to combat operations.

Recall

