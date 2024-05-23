Duda calls for more support for Ukraine and 3% of NATO defense spending

At a meeting at the Presidential Palace with participants of the PISM Strategic Ark conference, Andrzej Duda called for international support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need to increase NATO defense spending to 3%. This was reported by Polskie Radio, according to UNN.

Details

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with participants of the PISM Strategic Ark international conference at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, he expressed his support for Ukraine, noting that its success is possible with international support. Duda emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with modern weapons and technologies to help deter russian aggression. He called for an increase in NATO defense spending and a minimum spending level of 3%.

Because russia can be stopped in this way. The Ukrainians have shown with their heroism that if they receive modern weapons, which are provided by NATO countries, the countries of the free world, they can stop the russians with technologies that Russia does not have. That is why we need to support Ukraine with all our might, and I am constantly calling for this. That is why I think we should increase the spending limits in NATO. The minimum level of spending should be set at 3% - said Andrzej Duda.

Among the participants of the meeting was the former Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki.

