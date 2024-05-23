Duda calls for more support for Ukraine and 3% of NATO defense spending

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64782 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143346 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236790 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171096 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163313 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147681 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218593 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112925 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Duda calls for more support for Ukraine and 3% of NATO defense spending

Duda calls for more support for Ukraine and 3% of NATO defense spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21714 views

During a meeting with participants of the PISM Strategic Ark international conference, Polish President Andrzej Duda called for increasing NATO's defense spending to at least 3% and providing Ukraine with modern weapons and technologies to deter Russian aggression.

At a meeting at the Presidential Palace with participants of the PISM Strategic Ark conference, Andrzej Duda called for international support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need to increase NATO defense spending to 3%. This was reported by Polskie Radio, according to UNN.

Details

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with participants of the PISM Strategic Ark international conference at the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, he expressed his support for Ukraine, noting that its success is possible with international support. Duda emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with modern weapons and technologies to help deter russian aggression. He called for an increase in NATO defense spending and a minimum spending level of 3%.

Because russia can be stopped in this way. The Ukrainians have shown with their heroism that if they receive modern weapons, which are provided by NATO countries, the countries of the free world, they can stop the russians with technologies that Russia does not have. That is why we need to support Ukraine with all our might, and I am constantly calling for this. That is why I think we should increase the spending limits in NATO. The minimum level of spending should be set at 3%

- said Andrzej Duda.

Among the participants of the meeting was the former Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki.

There is no decision yet, but we declare our readiness: Duda on deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland17.05.24, 16:38 • 28018 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

