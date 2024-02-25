$41.340.03
Dry weather will prevail at the beginning of the week - forecasters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26497 views

At the beginning of next week, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly dry, with light rain expected only on February 26 in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, and temperatures rising to 16°C in some places.

Dry weather will prevail at the beginning of the week - forecasters

Next week will start with dry weather in most of Ukraine, with light rain expected only on February 26 in the west and north, as well as in Vinnytsia region, with temperatures reaching 16 degrees Celsius in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation in the next three days, February 26-28, with light rain in most western, northern and Vinnytsia regions tomorrow.

Southeast wind, 5-12 m/s, tomorrow in the eastern and southeastern regions some gusts of 15-20 m/s.

On February 26-28, the temperature will be 0-6° Celsius at night in the eastern part, 1-7° Celsius during the day; in the western regions 2-8° Celsius at night, 10-16° Celsius during the day; in the rest of the country 5° Celsius to 2° Celsius at night, 5-11° Celsius during the day, up to 14° Celsius on February 26 in Crimea and southern Odesa region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

