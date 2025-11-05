Drunk man groped Mexican president during public interaction

In Mexico City, a man tried to hug and kiss President Claudia Sheinbaum right during her conversation with people on the street. The incident sparked a discussion about the level of security and sexual harassment faced by women in Mexico. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Mexico City. The video shows a visibly intoxicated man approaching Sheinbaum, attempting to kiss her neck and hug her from behind.

The president immediately pushes his hands away and turns to face him, after which a government official steps between them. As the man is led away, Sheinbaum smiles tensely and says, "Don't worry."

Police later confirmed that the man was arrested. The incident sparked a wave of outrage on social media. Commentators noted that even the president is not protected from sexual harassment.

Even if you are president, any guy thinks he has the right to touch you - said journalist of the feminist publication Volcánicas Catalina Ruiz-Navarro.

"When they ask what patriarchy is, this is it."

Etcétera magazine editor Alejandra Escobar wrote on the X platform:

We hope that the presidential administration will press charges, and the president will send a clear message: no man has the right to kiss or touch a woman without her consent

The incident also raised questions about the level of protection for the president. The video does not show security, and several seconds passed before anyone intervened. The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating security problems in Mexico.

Just a few days ago, Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez was killed, and since the Sheinbaum government took office on October 1, ten municipal leaders have already died.

Claudia Sheinbaum, who continues her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador's practice of communicating with citizens without strict security, may reconsider this approach after the incident. The event became a symbol of Mexico's dual problem - violence against women and high risks for public figures.

Recall

Mayor Carlos Manzo, who criticized the government's inaction in fighting crime, was shot dead in the middle of a crowd during a festive ceremony near a church. Two attackers were detained, and a third died during the pursuit.