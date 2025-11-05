Drunk man groped Mexican president during public interaction

ukenru
03:51 PM • 1060 views
Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8054 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17936 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 17823 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 19618 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 26884 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22145 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21095 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18188 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 37197 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 25904 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 9534 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters10:59 AM • 12085 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 27362 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 22705 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8054 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17936 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 22861 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 27539 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns10:32 AM • 26884 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Shevchenko
Kim Kardashian
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Italy
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 1906 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor02:19 PM • 4850 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 25998 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 34696 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 48105 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
Film

Drunk man groped Mexican president during public interaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

In Mexico City, a man attempted to hug and kiss President Claudia Sheinbaum during her conversation with people on the street. The incident sparked a discussion about the level of security and sexual harassment faced by women in Mexico.

Drunk man groped Mexican president during public interaction

In Mexico City, a man tried to hug and kiss President Claudia Sheinbaum right during her conversation with people on the street. The incident sparked a discussion about the level of security and sexual harassment faced by women in Mexico. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Mexico City. The video shows a visibly intoxicated man approaching Sheinbaum, attempting to kiss her neck and hug her from behind.

The president immediately pushes his hands away and turns to face him, after which a government official steps between them. As the man is led away, Sheinbaum smiles tensely and says, "Don't worry."

Police later confirmed that the man was arrested. The incident sparked a wave of outrage on social media. Commentators noted that even the president is not protected from sexual harassment.

Even if you are president, any guy thinks he has the right to touch you

- said journalist of the feminist publication Volcánicas Catalina Ruiz-Navarro.

"When they ask what patriarchy is, this is it."

Etcétera magazine editor Alejandra Escobar wrote on the X platform:

We hope that the presidential administration will press charges, and the president will send a clear message: no man has the right to kiss or touch a woman without her consent

The incident also raised questions about the level of protection for the president. The video does not show security, and several seconds passed before anyone intervened. The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating security problems in Mexico.

Just a few days ago, Mayor Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez was killed, and since the Sheinbaum government took office on October 1, ten municipal leaders have already died.

Claudia Sheinbaum, who continues her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador's practice of communicating with citizens without strict security, may reconsider this approach after the incident. The event became a symbol of Mexico's dual problem - violence against women and high risks for public figures.

Recall

Mayor Carlos Manzo, who criticized the government's inaction in fighting crime, was shot dead in the middle of a crowd during a festive ceremony near a church. Two attackers were detained, and a third died during the pursuit. 

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Mexico City
Reuters
Mexico