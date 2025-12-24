$42.100.05
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 702 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 2600 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 6852 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 16108 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 13700 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16436 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33308 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48927 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66969 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Drove at a police officer and tried to escape: a Mitsubishi driver was detained in Kyiv after a chase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

A Mitsubishi driver ran over a police officer and then tried to escape. He was detained after a chase in the Dniprovskyi district, with the car door being forcibly opened.

Drove at a police officer and tried to escape: a Mitsubishi driver was detained in Kyiv after a chase

In Kyiv, police detained a Mitsubishi driver who tried to escape by forcibly opening the car door; a criminal proceeding has been initiated for resisting a law enforcement officer, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

Kyiv police reported on the circumstances of the man's detention, which took place on Kaunaska Street.

"Today, while on duty, police officers stopped a Mitsubishi driver who, during a vehicle inspection, suddenly started moving towards a police officer," the report says.

During the pursuit, as stated, law enforcement officers found the offender's car on one of the streets of the Dniprovskyi district.

"The driver did not react to the lawful demands of the police, locking himself in the car, so police officers forcibly opened the door and detained the man," the police reported.

Based on the indicated fact, the investigative department of the Darnytskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - resistance to a law enforcement officer.

Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspect

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Civil Code of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv