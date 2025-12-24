Drove at a police officer and tried to escape: a Mitsubishi driver was detained in Kyiv after a chase

In Kyiv, police detained a Mitsubishi driver who tried to escape by forcibly opening the car door; a criminal proceeding has been initiated for resisting a law enforcement officer, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

Kyiv police reported on the circumstances of the man's detention, which took place on Kaunaska Street.

"Today, while on duty, police officers stopped a Mitsubishi driver who, during a vehicle inspection, suddenly started moving towards a police officer," the report says.

During the pursuit, as stated, law enforcement officers found the offender's car on one of the streets of the Dniprovskyi district.

"The driver did not react to the lawful demands of the police, locking himself in the car, so police officers forcibly opened the door and detained the man," the police reported.

Based on the indicated fact, the investigative department of the Darnytskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - resistance to a law enforcement officer.

