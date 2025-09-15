Drones of the "Raid" battalion effectively destroyed the occupiers' cannon and equipment

The 413th Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Raid" showed new results of their drones' work. The unit destroyed an armored repair and evacuation vehicle, a cannon, a property warehouse, and several Russian vehicles, continuing to strike at the logistics of the occupation forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the SBS "Raid" battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deliver pinpoint strikes on the equipment and logistics of the Russian occupiers. The unit's drone operators eliminated enemy artillery and inflicted losses on its support.

Perhaps you only see seconds of footage. But behind every video there is a lot of work, dozens of people and hundreds of risks. And this work is always effective - reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the "Vtorovo" oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. The station was pumping diesel fuel to the Moscow ring oil product pipeline.

