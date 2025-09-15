$41.310.00
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 12710 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 27535 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 56849 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 91838 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 76610 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 79997 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 43886 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 80137 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 72094 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40306 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Estonia confirms aid to Ukraine for 2026: over 100 million eurosSeptember 14, 12:36 PM • 9470 views
Stubb and Johnson exchanged sharp remarks at a conference in KyivSeptember 14, 12:59 PM • 20124 views
Enter Air plane made an emergency landing at Krakow-Balice airport: detailsSeptember 14, 03:13 PM • 6060 views
Andriy Biletsky: Russia continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them upVideo05:11 PM • 8980 views
US Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval - Johnson07:02 PM • 5920 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 84044 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 56419 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 53968 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 80137 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 51081 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Mike Johnson
Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 16510 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 23929 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 72094 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 56449 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 104923 views
9K720 Iskander
Bild
The Times
Financial Times
The Guardian

Drones of the "Raid" battalion effectively destroyed the occupiers' cannon and equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The SBS "Raid" battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deliver pinpoint strikes against the equipment and logistics of the Russian occupiers. The unit's drone operators eliminated an enemy artillery piece and inflicted losses on its support.

Drones of the "Raid" battalion effectively destroyed the occupiers' cannon and equipment

The 413th Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces "Raid" showed new results of their drones' work. The unit destroyed an armored repair and evacuation vehicle, a cannon, a property warehouse, and several Russian vehicles, continuing to strike at the logistics of the occupation forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the SBS "Raid" battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to deliver pinpoint strikes on the equipment and logistics of the Russian occupiers. The unit's drone operators eliminated enemy artillery and inflicted losses on its support.

Perhaps you only see seconds of footage. But behind every video there is a lot of work, dozens of people and hundreds of risks. And this work is always effective

- reads the caption to the video.

Recall

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the "Vtorovo" oil pumping station in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. The station was pumping diesel fuel to the Moscow ring oil product pipeline.

Attacks on oil facilities in Ryazan and Luhansk: SBS confirmed successful attacks05.09.25, 09:07 • 5663 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

