Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 3766 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
12:15 PM • 4506 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 6368 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
09:51 AM • 10493 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
09:16 AM • 11793 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
September 11, 07:11 AM • 17693 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 38581 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44631 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
September 10, 01:48 PM • 98289 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Drones deliberately flew to Poland via Ukraine and Belarus - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a deliberate attack by the Russian Federation on Poland: analysis of the drone flight trajectory indicates their movement through Ukraine and Belarus. The President of Ukraine suggests that this could be part of joint exercises between the Russian Federation and Belarus.

Drones deliberately flew to Poland via Ukraine and Belarus - Zelenskyy

Russia's strike on Poland cannot be accidental. There is an analysis of the flight trajectory, which indicates that the drones deliberately flew to Poland through the territory of Ukraine and Belarus, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.

Details

Almost two dozen drones, in my opinion - deliberately. There is a full analysis of the trajectory of the drones, more and more details are being clarified regarding the design of the relevant drones used by Russia

- Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that all the information received indicates that the strike was definitely not accidental.

All this indicates that the launch of drones by Russia into Polish territory through the territory of Ukraine and also through the territory of Belarus was deliberate and certainly not an accident

- emphasized the head of state.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's drone attack on Poland could be part of joint exercises with Belarus.

Joint exercises with the Russians have begun on the territory of Belarus, and this could be part of, so to speak, the exercise plan

 - Zelenskyy said, speaking about Russia's drone attack on Poland.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, thanked her for the clear message regarding 6 billion euros for drone production in Ukraine, emphasizing that more ways must be found to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine