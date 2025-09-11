Drones deliberately flew to Poland via Ukraine and Belarus - Zelenskyy

Russia's strike on Poland cannot be accidental. There is an analysis of the flight trajectory, which indicates that the drones deliberately flew to Poland through the territory of Ukraine and Belarus, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.

Details

Almost two dozen drones, in my opinion - deliberately. There is a full analysis of the trajectory of the drones, more and more details are being clarified regarding the design of the relevant drones used by Russia - Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that all the information received indicates that the strike was definitely not accidental.

All this indicates that the launch of drones by Russia into Polish territory through the territory of Ukraine and also through the territory of Belarus was deliberate and certainly not an accident - emphasized the head of state.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's drone attack on Poland could be part of joint exercises with Belarus.

Joint exercises with the Russians have begun on the territory of Belarus, and this could be part of, so to speak, the exercise plan - Zelenskyy said, speaking about Russia's drone attack on Poland.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, thanked her for the clear message regarding 6 billion euros for drone production in Ukraine, emphasizing that more ways must be found to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.