Drones deliberately flew to Poland via Ukraine and Belarus - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a deliberate attack by the Russian Federation on Poland: analysis of the drone flight trajectory indicates their movement through Ukraine and Belarus. The President of Ukraine suggests that this could be part of joint exercises between the Russian Federation and Belarus.
Russia's strike on Poland cannot be accidental. There is an analysis of the flight trajectory, which indicates that the drones deliberately flew to Poland through the territory of Ukraine and Belarus, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.
Details
Almost two dozen drones, in my opinion - deliberately. There is a full analysis of the trajectory of the drones, more and more details are being clarified regarding the design of the relevant drones used by Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that all the information received indicates that the strike was definitely not accidental.
All this indicates that the launch of drones by Russia into Polish territory through the territory of Ukraine and also through the territory of Belarus was deliberate and certainly not an accident
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's drone attack on Poland could be part of joint exercises with Belarus.
Joint exercises with the Russians have begun on the territory of Belarus, and this could be part of, so to speak, the exercise plan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, thanked her for the clear message regarding 6 billion euros for drone production in Ukraine, emphasizing that more ways must be found to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.