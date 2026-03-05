Drones attacked Saratov region and damaged civilian objects

Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov region, announced a Ukrainian drone attack on the evening of March 4, which resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure. According to official Russian data, three people were injured due to explosions and falling debris. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The night attack caused damage to glazing in a number of buildings, forcing utility services to switch to emergency mode. Busargin emphasized that all damaged facilities will be restored in the near future, but did not provide detailed information on the extent of destruction at industrial sites in the region.

Rumors of an attack on the refinery and lack of confirmation

Despite statements by the Russian leadership about damage only to civilian objects, some Ukrainian monitoring channels reported hits on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery.

Currently, neither side has provided visual evidence or official reports confirming hits in the industrial sector. The situation in the region remains tense, and local residents continue to report air defense activity in certain areas.

Explosions heard in the sky over Russian Saratov and Engels