Drones attacked Saratov region and damaged civilian objects

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 4, 08:04 PM • 12444 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 35449 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 45559 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 52577 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 33940 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 33897 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 58002 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81353 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68607 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69753 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
79%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - MediaMarch 4, 08:42 PM • 8550 views
Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restorationMarch 4, 09:35 PM • 7254 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 8962 views
US Senate fails to vote on limiting Trump's war powers in IranVideoMarch 4, 09:59 PM • 5998 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 7318 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 30745 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 45559 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 52577 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 44360 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 43553 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Carney
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 17081 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 33270 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 37947 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 45265 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 49057 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot

Drones attacked Saratov region and damaged civilian objects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Saratov region governor Busargin reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the evening of March 4. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged, and three people were injured.

Drones attacked Saratov region and damaged civilian objects

Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov region, announced a Ukrainian drone attack on the evening of March 4, which resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure. According to official Russian data, three people were injured due to explosions and falling debris. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The night attack caused damage to glazing in a number of buildings, forcing utility services to switch to emergency mode. Busargin emphasized that all damaged facilities will be restored in the near future, but did not provide detailed information on the extent of destruction at industrial sites in the region.

Rumors of an attack on the refinery and lack of confirmation

Despite statements by the Russian leadership about damage only to civilian objects, some Ukrainian monitoring channels reported hits on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery.

Currently, neither side has provided visual evidence or official reports confirming hits in the industrial sector. The situation in the region remains tense, and local residents continue to report air defense activity in certain areas.

Explosions heard in the sky over Russian Saratov and Engels04.03.26, 23:06 • 4814 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine