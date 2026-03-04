$43.450.22
50.460.14
08:04 PM • 3158 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 9778 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 21442 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 32086 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 23878 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 28709 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 54524 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79654 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66912 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68609 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
March 4, 03:27 PM • 21442 views
Explosions heard in the sky over Russian Saratov and Engels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Russian media report about 20 explosions over Saratov and Engels. Local residents claim air defense activity and low-flying UAVs.

Explosions heard in the sky over Russian Saratov and Engels

About 20 explosions were heard over Saratov and Engels in the Russian Federation. Russian media reported this, according to UNN.

About 20 explosions were heard over Saratov and Engels. Air defense is repelling an air attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones on the city.

- Russian media write.

Local residents report that between 17 and 20 explosions occurred in different parts of Saratov and Engels within 30 minutes. Eyewitnesses report that "the lights flickered several times after the explosions." According to them, UAVs are flying at a low altitude, and some aerial targets are moving from the direction of the Volga River. Bright flashes from explosions are visible in the sky, and an air raid siren is wailing.

Currently, there is no official information about casualties or damage.

Recall

The enemy attacked a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag, which was leaving the port of Chornomorsk at the time, with a drone.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World