Explosions heard in the sky over Russian Saratov and Engels

About 20 explosions were heard over Saratov and Engels in the Russian Federation. Russian media reported this, according to UNN.

About 20 explosions were heard over Saratov and Engels. Air defense is repelling an air attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones on the city. - Russian media write.

Local residents report that between 17 and 20 explosions occurred in different parts of Saratov and Engels within 30 minutes. Eyewitnesses report that "the lights flickered several times after the explosions." According to them, UAVs are flying at a low altitude, and some aerial targets are moving from the direction of the Volga River. Bright flashes from explosions are visible in the sky, and an air raid siren is wailing.

Currently, there is no official information about casualties or damage.

Recall

The enemy attacked a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag, which was leaving the port of Chornomorsk at the time, with a drone.