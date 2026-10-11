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Drones are attacking Moscow – four airports in the Russian capital have suspended operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The mayor of Moscow said that 23 drones had been destroyed near the Russian capital. Due to the threat, operations at four airports were temporarily restricted.

Drones are attacking Moscow – four airports in the Russian capital have suspended operations

On the evening of October 11, Moscow was attacked by drones. The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, claimed that 23 drones allegedly approaching the city had been destroyed. Due to the threat of an attack, Russian authorities temporarily restricted operations at four Moscow airports, UNN writes, citing statements by Sobyanin and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

Details

According to the mayor of Moscow, Russian air defense allegedly intercepted 23 drones on their approach to the capital. There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

At the same time, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency reported the introduction of temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at the Moscow aviation hub.

Which airports suspended operations

Restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo airports. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency explained that the measures were necessary to ensure flight safety.

The reports provided contain no information about possible strikes, damage, or casualties.

It is also currently unknown when Moscow's airports will resume normal operations.

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Stepan Haftko

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