Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increased

07:21 PM • 5496 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
05:46 PM • 11282 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 14663 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 15239 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 21566 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 34687 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 39343 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 38809 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 105697 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 122721 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
SAP and NABU employees wrote themselves hundreds of thousands in state aid "for social and domestic needs" and are taking it abroad – investigationSeptember 17, 12:20 PM • 6596 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 23349 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 5390 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment05:52 PM • 6086 views
Zelenskyy appointed Yuriy Barabash as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine06:10 PM • 4982 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video07:21 PM • 5496 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 23366 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 55649 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 105697 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 03:22 PM • 122721 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe06:36 PM • 4126 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment05:52 PM • 6120 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 5414 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 41212 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 46351 views
Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Four people, including three drivers and a cashier, were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on a gas station in Poltava region. The fire has been extinguished, and the debris removal has been completed.

Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increased

The number of injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Poltava region has increased to four. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a Russian UAV hit a gas station. Four people were injured - three drivers and a cashier.

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out and the building was destroyed. Cars, the building and equipment of the station were damaged.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the fire has been extinguished, and the work on clearing the rubble has been completed.

Recall

On the evening of September 17, an enemy UAV hit a gas station in Poltava region, resulting in a fire.

In Poltava region, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise due to a Russian attack: it was extinguished17.09.25, 08:57 • 2738 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast