Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increased

The number of injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Poltava region has increased to four. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a Russian UAV hit a gas station. Four people were injured - three drivers and a cashier.

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out and the building was destroyed. Cars, the building and equipment of the station were damaged. - the report says.

It is indicated that the fire has been extinguished, and the work on clearing the rubble has been completed.

Recall

On the evening of September 17, an enemy UAV hit a gas station in Poltava region, resulting in a fire.

In Poltava region, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise due to a Russian attack: it was extinguished