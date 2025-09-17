Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increased
Four people, including three drivers and a cashier, were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on a gas station in Poltava region. The fire has been extinguished, and the debris removal has been completed.
The number of injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Poltava region has increased to four. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs UNN.
It is noted that a Russian UAV hit a gas station. Four people were injured - three drivers and a cashier.
As a result of the strike, a fire broke out and the building was destroyed. Cars, the building and equipment of the station were damaged.
It is indicated that the fire has been extinguished, and the work on clearing the rubble has been completed.
On the evening of September 17, an enemy UAV hit a gas station in Poltava region, resulting in a fire.
