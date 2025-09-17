$41.230.05
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 2290 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 37131 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 62077 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 35334 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 51040 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 71408 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 28764 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 53714 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37828 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17249 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Poltava region, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise due to a Russian attack: it was extinguished

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

During the night, air defense systems were active in the Poltava region, leading to the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV. As a result, a fire broke out in an open area of an enterprise in the Poltava district, which was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units. There were no casualties.

In Poltava region, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise due to a Russian attack: it was extinguished

A fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise in Poltava district after the fall of fragments of an enemy drone, the attack of which was repelled in Poltava region, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of Poltava OVA, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, air defense was operating in Poltava region. As a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV, a fire broke out in the open area of one of the enterprises in Poltava district.

- Kohut wrote.

According to him, the fire was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units.

"There were no casualties," he noted.

Russian army attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones: what is known17.09.25, 08:29 • 2724 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast