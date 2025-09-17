In Poltava region, a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise due to a Russian attack: it was extinguished
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, air defense systems were active in the Poltava region, leading to the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV. As a result, a fire broke out in an open area of an enterprise in the Poltava district, which was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units. There were no casualties.
A fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise in Poltava district after the fall of fragments of an enemy drone, the attack of which was repelled in Poltava region, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of Poltava OVA, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Tonight, air defense was operating in Poltava region. As a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV, a fire broke out in the open area of one of the enterprises in Poltava district.
According to him, the fire was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units.
"There were no casualties," he noted.
Russian army attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region with drones: what is known17.09.25, 08:29 • 2724 views