Drone strike in Kharkiv: a child among the victims, photos of the aftermath

In Kharkiv, two people were injured in an enemy drone attack last night, January 28, which caused a large-scale fire in a factory. There is a child among the victims. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service (SES).

Details

The rescuers clarified the details of the Russian air attack and showed video and photos of the aftermath.

Last night, the enemy struck a civilian enterprise in Novobavarsky district of the city with a UAV. As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire broke out over an area of 1500 square meters - the post says.

According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, 2 people were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack.

According to preliminary data, 2 people were injured (acute stress reaction): a woman born in 1955 and a child born in 2015 - the SES wrote.

According to the rescuers, at 02:36 the fire was already localized, and now “its elimination is underway.

More than 80 rescuers and 20 units of SES equipment were involved in the response.

Recall

In Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, a fire of 1,500 square meters occurred as a result of a Russian drone attack . The fire engulfed a two-story building of a civilian enterprise, damaging neighboring buildings and cars.

