In the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, on the highway between the settlements of Prykolotne and Vilkhuvatka, a drone hit a civilian VAZ car with a trailer, carrying two civilian men.

UNN reports with reference to the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Around 08:30 in the morning, a UAV strike was recorded on a civilian car moving on the road towards the village of Prykolotne. - Syniehubov reported.

As a result of the strike, a 63-year-old car passenger was killed, the National Police clarifies.

A 59-year-old man sustained explosive injuries. The injured man was taken to the hospital for qualified medical assistance.

Recall

Russian occupiers are using infantry groups in Sumy Oblast within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities. Their activity has significantly decreased, which hinders their advance deep into Ukrainian territory.

The Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces denied the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Kamyanske in Zaporizhzhia, stating that Ukrainian military personnel are holding their positions and repelling enemy attacks.