The drone's impact fell on a residential building near the Golosiivsky district of Kiev: it was destroyed, burned

On Sunday, May 25, as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, UAV debris fell on a residential building. There is partial destruction of the building and a fire at the site. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko in Telegram.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on a residential 5-story building. Information about the victims is being established - the official said in a post.

"At the local police station, there was a lot of ruin and burning, the ritualists are performing," Timur Tkachenko reported at 01:16.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned that the night of May 25 will not be easy in the capital of Ukraine. There is a threat of the enemy using a large number of drones and missiles from strategic aircraft.

