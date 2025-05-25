The drone's impact fell on a residential building near the Golosiivsky district of Kiev: it was destroyed, burned

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 9770 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 20791 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 45822 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 38071 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 108784 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 100996 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72487 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81791 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69120 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53628 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news

Trump's threat of EU tariffs came against the backdrop of his team's disappointment over the bloc's move to engage with China - WSJ

May 24, 12:54 PM • 5594 views

Orbán wants to prevent the EU's plans to ban Russian energy imports - Reuters

May 24, 01:12 PM • 3648 views

The second day of the "1000 for 1000" exchange: new exclusive footage of the released defenders has appeared

May 24, 01:41 PM • 8218 views

Only for the richest: BMW introduced a universal Speedtop with a powerful V8 and exclusive design

May 24, 01:58 PM • 7098 views

Beware of squalls and hail: weather forecast for Ukraine on May 25

May 24, 02:26 PM • 6834 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 45810 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 108774 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 185499 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 278988 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 359888 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 9756 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 17407 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 18278 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 24871 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30942 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

The drone's impact fell on a residential building near the Golosiivsky district of Kiev: it was destroyed, burned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

As a result of the Russian drone attack on May 25, fragments of UAVs fell on a 5-story residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Information about the victims is being clarified.

The drone's impact fell on a residential building near the Golosiivsky district of Kiev: it was destroyed, burned

On Sunday, May 25, as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, UAV debris fell on a residential building. There is partial destruction of the building and a fire at the site. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko in Telegram.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on a residential 5-story building. Information about the victims is being established

- the official said in a post.

"At the local police station, there was a lot of ruin and burning, the ritualists are performing," Timur Tkachenko reported at 01:16.

Reminder

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned that the night of May 25 will not be easy in the capital of Ukraine. There is a threat of the enemy using a large number of drones and missiles from strategic aircraft.

"This is not the behavior of a country that strives for peace" - Britain strongly condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv24.05.25, 22:30 • 1848 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,782.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,539.84