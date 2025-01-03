ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Drone debris crashes in two Kyiv districts: what is known about the consequences

Drone debris crashes in two Kyiv districts: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44542 views

UAV wreckage was spotted falling in Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv. A fire was extinguished in a private house in Darnytskyi district. There were no casualties.

Wreckage of enemy drones was spotted falling in Darnytsia and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv. A fire was extinguished in a private house in Darnytskyi district. There were no casualties in both districts. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"There were no injuries in Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts where the UAV debris fell," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Earlier, Klitschko said that there was no fire in the Holosiivskyi district, where the wreckage of the UAV fell. The services were examining the site.

"A fire broke out in a private house in Darnytsia district as a result of falling debris. Rescuers extinguished the fire," said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

