Drone debris crashes in two Kyiv districts: what is known about the consequences

Wreckage of enemy drones was spotted falling in Darnytsia and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv. A fire was extinguished in a private house in Darnytskyi district. There were no casualties in both districts. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko in Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"There were no injuries in Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts where the UAV debris fell," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Earlier, Klitschko said that there was no fire in the Holosiivskyi district, where the wreckage of the UAV fell. The services were examining the site.

"A fire broke out in a private house in Darnytsia district as a result of falling debris. Rescuers extinguished the fire," said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram.

