Drone attacked the Grozny-City skyscraper in Chechnya, destroying the facade of the upper floors

A powerful explosion occurred in one of the towers of the "Grozny-City" complex in the Chechen capital, destroying the facade of several upper floors. The released footage shows serious damage to the building. The incident is reported by the opposition Chechen project NIYSO, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the cause of the explosion could have been a drone strike. Earlier, a drone attack threat regime was introduced in Grozny and neighboring regions. The "Kovyor" plan was activated at the airports of Grozny, Magas, and Vladikavkaz, which provides for a temporary restriction of airspace operation to protect against UAVs.

According to mapping services, the affected skyscraper houses the Chechen Security Council, the Republic's Ministry of Tourism, the Accounts Chamber, the regional election commission, the regional Department for Relations with Religious and Public Organizations, the regional department of the Ministry of Justice, and so on.

Recall

On the night of December 2, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the Achkhoy-Martanovsky district of Chechnya, as a result of which the building completely burned down. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of four drones over Chechnya.