Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 16122 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 27807 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 24857 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 42151 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 29857 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 45340 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23637 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22796 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22958 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Drone attacked the Grozny-City skyscraper in Chechnya, destroying the facade of the upper floors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

In the Chechen capital, a drone attacked the Grozny-City skyscraper, causing a powerful explosion and destroying the facade of several upper floors. The damaged building houses the Chechen Security Council, the Ministry of Tourism, the Accounts Chamber, and other government agencies.

Drone attacked the Grozny-City skyscraper in Chechnya, destroying the facade of the upper floors

A powerful explosion occurred in one of the towers of the "Grozny-City" complex in the Chechen capital, destroying the facade of several upper floors. The released footage shows serious damage to the building. The incident is reported by the opposition Chechen project NIYSO, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the cause of the explosion could have been a drone strike. Earlier, a drone attack threat regime was introduced in Grozny and neighboring regions. The "Kovyor" plan was activated at the airports of Grozny, Magas, and Vladikavkaz, which provides for a temporary restriction of airspace operation to protect against UAVs.

According to mapping services, the affected skyscraper houses the Chechen Security Council, the Republic's Ministry of Tourism, the Accounts Chamber, the regional election commission, the regional Department for Relations with Religious and Public Organizations, the regional department of the Ministry of Justice, and so on.

Recall

On the night of December 2, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the Achkhoy-Martanovsky district of Chechnya, as a result of which the building completely burned down. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of four drones over Chechnya.

Olga Rozgon

