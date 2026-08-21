Drone attack on Sumy: two people injured, fires broke out

As a result of an enemy attack on Sumy overnight into Friday, August 21, two people were injured. This was reported by the Sumy City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that, preliminarily, two people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV striking a two-story building.

The massive overnight UAV attack on Sumy targeted municipal civilian infrastructure and the residential sector in the Kovpakivskyi district. Fires are occurring at several locations - the administration said.

They noted that the threat of repeated strikes is hampering the work of rescuers.

"Information about the consequences is being clarified," the administration added.

Background

The day before, Sumy and a number of communities in the region were left without electricity. Trolleybuses stopped operating in the city, and some water utility facilities were without power.

Two people killed in Sumy in massive Russian attack involving jet-powered drones