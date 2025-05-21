The drone attack on Russia continues: restrictions at Moscow airports, more mobile internet shutdowns
Russian media report on a drone attack on various regions of the Russian Federation. Authorities report the alleged downing of 34 drones and a temporary shutdown of mobile internet in the Tula region.
A number of Russian regions are under drone attack. According to Russian media, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have again introduced temporary restrictions on takeoffs and landings, UNN reports, citing Astra.
Details
Information about the massive drone attack is also confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
According to the defense department of the occupiers, 34 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down in various regions of the country today: 15 in the Oryol region, 7 in the Kursk region, 6 in the Tula region, 3 in the Moscow region, 2 in the Ryazan region and 1 in the Bryansk region.
Later it became known about the destruction of another drone that was flying to Moscow. According to the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris.
Add
In addition, mobile Internet was temporarily disabled in the Tula region due to the threat of drone attacks.
Enemy air attacks do not stop. In the past 24 hours alone, air defense shot down more than 80 drones in various regions of the country. Fixed Internet and Wi-Fi are operating normally, Governor Dmitry Milyaev wrote.
ASTRA readers write that Internet interruptions in the Tula region of the Russian Federation began yesterday: "Beeline, Megafon, Tele2 and MTS are definitely not working."
Earlier, the governor of the Lipetsk region reported a temporary shutdown of mobile Internet.
Let us remind you
As the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported, at night drones attacked defense industry enterprises in Russia, in particular in the Oryol region.
Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an important object of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex - the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant, which is located in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation, which supplies products to Russian enterprises associated with the production of, in particular, aircraft of the Sukhoi company, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles.