A large-scale mobile communication failure occurred in three Russian regions: what is known

Serious disruptions in mobile communications have been recorded in the Moscow, Lipetsk and Vladimir regions of Russia. Users complain about unstable network operation.

Operators explain the situation by technical difficulties and external factors, and in the Lipetsk region, the authorities confirmed the restriction of mobile Internet by the decision of the military command.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that residents of the Moscow, Lipetsk and Vladimir regions complained about disruptions in mobile communications.

Beeline reported that communication may work "intermittently", and Megafon linked the interruptions to "external reasons. - the message reads.

Disruptions in the work of all operators represented in the region were recorded in the Vladimir region.

In the Lipetsk region, as explained by Governor Igor Artamonov, the work of mobile Internet was temporarily limited by the decision of the military command.

