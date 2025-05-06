$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 32310 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 111008 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 169928 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 173110 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 174659 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 189735 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 235116 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113807 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106993 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 105035 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Publications
Exclusives
Drone attack on Kharkiv: two people injured, houses and cars burned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

On the night of May 6, Kharkiv was subjected to a massive drone attack, with 17 hits recorded in four districts of the city. Residential buildings, a car and a restaurant building were damaged, and two people were injured.

Drone attack on Kharkiv: two people injured, houses and cars burned

During a massive attack by enemy combat drones on Kharkiv on the night of May 6, 17 hits were recorded. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, four districts of Kharkiv were under attack - Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialnyi.

Currently, two victims are known

- said Terekhov

Trump is looking forward to working with Erdoğan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine05.05.25, 19:56 • 8322 views

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, specified that in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, the roof and a room of a private residential building with an area of 100 sq.m. caught fire as a result of the fall of a "Shahed" type UAV fragments.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kholodnohirskyi district, an enemy drone was recorded falling, which caused a car to catch fire, and a residential building was damaged as a result of a drone hitting the ground.

Kyivskyi district. A restaurant building is on fire as a result of a UAV strike. Industrial district. As a result of a drone strike, an explosive wave and debris damaged a car. A fire broke out

- stated the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

According to him, specialized services are currently eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. Preliminary, no casualties.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 6, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed"-type drone, hitting the central district. As a result of the strike, a private house caught fire.

From the liquidated UAV control point in Tyotkino, the occupiers attacked Sumy region - CCD05.05.25, 20:17 • 9108 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kharkiv
