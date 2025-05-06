Drone attack on Kharkiv: two people injured, houses and cars burned

During a massive attack by enemy combat drones on Kharkiv on the night of May 6, 17 hits were recorded. This was reported by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, UNN informs.

According to him, four districts of Kharkiv were under attack - Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialnyi.

Currently, two victims are known - said Terekhov

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, specified that in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, the roof and a room of a private residential building with an area of 100 sq.m. caught fire as a result of the fall of a "Shahed" type UAV fragments.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kholodnohirskyi district, an enemy drone was recorded falling, which caused a car to catch fire, and a residential building was damaged as a result of a drone hitting the ground.

Kyivskyi district. A restaurant building is on fire as a result of a UAV strike. Industrial district. As a result of a drone strike, an explosive wave and debris damaged a car. A fire broke out - stated the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

According to him, specialized services are currently eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. Preliminary, no casualties.

On the night of May 6, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed"-type drone, hitting the central district. As a result of the strike, a private house caught fire.

