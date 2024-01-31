Drone attack in Kharkiv: occupants hit two residential buildings, three people injured

In Kharkiv, three people were injured when a Russian shell hit a residential building. According to preliminary information, they have light bruises and an acute stress reaction. Their condition is being taken care of by doctors. The injured were reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Three civilians suffered light bruises and acute stress reaction. Emergency medics provided assistance on the spot. - Sinegubov said.

Earlier, Syniehubov reported that a private residential building in the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv was hit. Damage was also reported in the Sloboda district. Rescuers are extinguishing a fire in a store.

According to the head of the JMA, only civilian infrastructure was damaged.

The inspection of the sites continues.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in comments to local media that the Russians attacked the city with "shaheds". Two buildings were damaged.

