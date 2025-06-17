Overnight, the enemy attacked Chernihiv and the region with a missile and drones: there is a casualty
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 16, the Russians attacked the Chernihiv region with drones and missiles. Residential buildings, garages, and cars were damaged. A 38-year-old woman was injured and received assistance.
On the night of June 16, Chernihiv region was subjected to another attack by Russian troops. This was reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, where the Head Vyacheslav Chaus published a message.
Details
The head of the OVA reported that an enemy drone attacked one of the villages in Pryluky district.
Under attack is a two-story residential building. The roof was damaged, windows were shattered
According to him, garages were also destroyed and cars damaged as a result of the attack.
A 38-year-old woman sustained minor injuries. Medics provided her with the necessary assistance
In addition, a missile attack on Chernihiv was recorded.
The enemy hit a residential area of Chernihiv with a cruise missile. Houses and outbuildings were damaged
According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities as a result of the strike on the regional center.
