Russian troops shelled Sumy region: the city of Bilopillia was left without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy shelling of the Bilopillia community in the Sumy region, the district center was left without electricity, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.
As a result of another enemy shelling of the Bilopolska community in the Sumy region, the district center was left without electricity. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov, reports UNN.
The enemy attacked the Bilopolska community. As a result of the shelling, the city was left without electricity
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy12.06.25, 19:05 • 83359 views
Let's add
The Bilopolska community in the Sumy region includes the city of Bilopillya, the village of Peremoha and 52 other villages.