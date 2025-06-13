Russian troops shelled Sumy region: the city of Bilopillia was left without electricity

As a result of another enemy shelling of the Bilopolska community in the Sumy region, the district center was left without electricity. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked the Bilopolska community. As a result of the shelling, the city was left without electricity - the message reads.

The Bilopolska community in the Sumy region includes the city of Bilopillya, the village of Peremoha and 52 other villages.