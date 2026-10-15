Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, on his way to the EU summit on October 15, said that if you "want to help Ukraine? — then drink less beer," Politico reports, writes UNN.

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"One less beer per European per year" would help cover the costs of the war effort, he said.

"This one beer is simply a cost [for EU citizens]. For them, it is a cost of living. We drink less, their lives are saved," he said. "It's that simple."

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He said this ahead of the EU leaders' summit, which aims to bring the bloc closer to reaching an agreement on the EU's next seven-year budget. Leaders have two days of talks, covering everything from energy prices and trade with China to Ukraine, maritime security, and migration.

Budget discussions remain a test for European Council President António Costa. Capitals have softened their pledge to reach an agreement by the December deadline, as the opposing camps remain far apart.

Thursday's discussions, it was indicated, were to begin with the issue of competitiveness, while the rapid rise in energy prices and EU climate rules would also be in focus. The leaders would then discuss China and calls for stronger trade protection before turning to Ireland's revised budget proposals in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the issue of Ukraine was also raised at the EPP pre-summit.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani renewed Rome's year-long push to appoint a special EU envoy who would bring Russia into negotiations with Ukraine.

Asked whether European Council President António Costa could take on this role, Tajani called him an "important figure" but insisted that Europe's priority was "a representative who can negotiate," warning that otherwise the EU's foreign policy would look weak.