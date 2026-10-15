"Drink less beer": Latvia's prime minister proposed a way for the EU to cover the costs of aid to Ukraine

$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12020 views
There is no need to destroy what works: the Aerospace Association warns of risks to the aviation industry due to changes to the reservation rulesPhoto
10:14 AM • 15608 views
The Rada introduced a tax on parcels worth up to €150 — what is changing and what the partners’ money has to do with it
09:47 AM • 17938 views
Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 42991 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
08:00 AM • 24229 views
Six Su-34Ms destroyed by Neptune strike at Russian airfield - Navy
07:09 AM • 24460 views
Russia continues to strike gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
October 15, 05:30 AM • 27286 views
"We’re done": Zelenskyy said block on strikes against Russian oil refineries is out - FT
October 15, 04:41 AM • 41066 views
The White House denies involvement in restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine – Axios
October 15, 04:19 AM • 49852 views
A night under Russian strikes: which regions of Ukraine did the enemy attack and what is known about the consequences
October 15, 03:38 AM • 28896 views
In Germany, the parliament of one of the federal states is demanding an end to aid for Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.2m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Trump called Greenland "his own," but Denmark reminded the United States of the ban on oil extractionOctober 15, 01:37 AM • 19829 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 50125 views
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlightOctober 15, 03:06 AM • 49518 views
Verkhovna Rada approved VAT on parcels worth up to €15008:26 AM • 31940 views
The aircraft of legendary aviator Amelia Earhart may be found after 89 years of searchingPhoto10:11 AM • 11813 views
Publications
There is no need to destroy what works: the Aerospace Association warns of risks to the aviation industry due to changes to the reservation rulesPhoto
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12024 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 42995 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?October 14, 06:15 PM • 79480 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 94722 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 109076 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The aircraft of legendary aviator Amelia Earhart may be found after 89 years of searchingPhoto10:11 AM • 11922 views
After 20 years of marriage: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce has once again come into the spotlightOctober 15, 03:06 AM • 49625 views
The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guestsPhotoOctober 15, 02:06 AM • 50224 views
Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearancePhotoOctober 15, 01:07 AM • 52462 views
Sylvester Stallone shocked fans with a confession about the consequences of filming action movies without stunt doublesOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 49017 views
Actual
Starlink
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
Su-34

"Drink less beer": Latvia's prime minister proposed a way for the EU to cover the costs of aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Andris Kulbergs said that one less beer per year per European would help cover the costs of aid to Ukraine. He spoke ahead of the EU summit.

"Drink less beer": Latvia's prime minister proposed a way for the EU to cover the costs of aid to Ukraine

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, on his way to the EU summit on October 15, said that if you "want to help Ukraine? — then drink less beer," Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"One less beer per European per year" would help cover the costs of the war effort, he said.

"This one beer is simply a cost [for EU citizens]. For them, it is a cost of living. We drink less, their lives are saved," he said. "It's that simple."

Supplement

He said this ahead of the EU leaders' summit, which aims to bring the bloc closer to reaching an agreement on the EU's next seven-year budget. Leaders have two days of talks, covering everything from energy prices and trade with China to Ukraine, maritime security, and migration.

Budget discussions remain a test for European Council President António Costa. Capitals have softened their pledge to reach an agreement by the December deadline, as the opposing camps remain far apart.

Thursday's discussions, it was indicated, were to begin with the issue of competitiveness, while the rapid rise in energy prices and EU climate rules would also be in focus. The leaders would then discuss China and calls for stronger trade protection before turning to Ireland's revised budget proposals in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the issue of Ukraine was also raised at the EPP pre-summit.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani renewed Rome's year-long push to appoint a special EU envoy who would bring Russia into negotiations with Ukraine.

Asked whether European Council President António Costa could take on this role, Tajani called him an "important figure" but insisted that Europe's priority was "a representative who can negotiate," warning that otherwise the EU's foreign policy would look weak.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
António Costa
Antonio Tajani
European Union
Italy
China