Dreamed of going to grandma and grandpa: Ukraine managed to rescue a 13-year-old girl from occupation

Official Kyiv managed to rescue a 13-year-old girl from the temporarily occupied territory, who dreamed of going to her grandparents. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a 13-year-old girl was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory - Yermak reported.

According to him, the girl dreamed of going to her grandparents, who live in the territory controlled by Ukraine, and maintained contact with them throughout all the years of occupation. After long hesitation, she finally decided to leave, which ended successfully — today the child is safe and with her relatives, whom she had not seen for over three years.

Focus on the return of children and illegally detained civilians: Yermak and Kellogg held a meeting within the framework of Bring Kids Back UA