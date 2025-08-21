DPRK secretly deployed state-of-the-art intercontinental missiles near the border with China

The facility in North Pyongan province likely houses six to nine intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), UNN reports, citing The Guardian and Barrons.

According to a new study, North Korea has built a secret military base near the border with China. A report by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) states that the "undeclared" Sinpung-dong missile operating base is located approximately 27 km from the Chinese border.

The base, located in North Pyongan province, likely houses six to nine nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles and their launchers.

The report also notes that these weapons "pose a potential nuclear threat to East Asia and the continental United States."

The first comprehensive open-source confirmation of the Sinpung-dong base, it is noted, also states that this facility is one of "15-20 ballistic missile bases, maintenance facilities, and warhead storage sites that North Korea has never declared," Barrons reports.

Recently, the North Korean dictator was enraged by US and South Korean military exercises. Kim Jong Un announced his intention to strengthen North Korea's nuclear potential.

