Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

North Korea banned foreigners from visiting its "mega-resort" Wonsan Kalma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2774 views

North Korea has temporarily banned foreign tourists from visiting the new Wonsan Kalma resort on the Sea of Japan. The decision was made a few days after the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Located on the Sea of Japan, North Korea's new resort "temporarily does not accept foreign tourists." The National Tourism Administration of the DPRK did not explain the reasons for this decision. But an interesting fact is that the decision was made a few days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to the region.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg and Bild.

Details

North Korea has frozen foreign tourism to the Wonsan-Kalma mega-resort. This is evidenced by an announcement on the state tourism website. The decision turned out to be quite abrupt against the backdrop of the resort's recent promotion in the media. We remind you that UNN reported that North Korea opened the Wonsan Kalma beach resort. Dictator Kim Jong Un approved the prospect of tourism development in the totalitarian communist state.

It should be noted that a new message on the DPR Korea Tour website, which belongs to North Korea's state tourism agency, confirms that the resort began operating on July 1, but "foreign tourists are temporarily not accepted."

Another interesting fact: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in an interview with propagandist media, called the North Korean resort a "fantastic resort" with "all conditions" that are "perfect." This probably created preconditions to increase demand among Russian travelers.

However, it was precisely after Sergey Lavrov's visit, a few days later, that the National Tourism Administration announced a freeze on foreign tourists' access to the tourist facility.

Recall

Ri Sol-ju, Kim Jong Un's wife, appeared in public for the first time in 18 months at the opening of the Wonsan Kalma resort, carrying a bag resembling a Gucci GG Marmont. The average monthly salary in the DPRK is less than $4, while the accessory costs more than $2000.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

