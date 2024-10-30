DPRK prepares new nuclear test and missile launch that could reach the U.S. - South Korean intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
South Korean intelligence reports that the DPRK has completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test. It is also preparing to launch a long-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.
The agency also reported that some advanced units of North Korean troops sent to Russia may have reached the battle fronts. These forces are preparing to advance into the Kursk region, where the Russian Armed Forces have had difficulty repelling the Ukrainian attack.
