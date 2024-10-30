South Korea may send a group to Ukraine to monitor DPRK troops
Kyiv • UNN
South Korea intends to send a team to monitor North Korean troops in Ukraine. It is estimated that more than 11,000 DPRK soldiers have been deployed to Russia, including 3,000 near the front.
South Korea may send a team to Ukraine to monitor North Korean troops, South Korean presidential official said, UNN reports citing The Independent.
Details
"South Korea intends to send a team to Ukraine to monitor and analyze Russia's deployment of North Korean troops," a presidential official said today.
The official said that Seoul and its allies estimate that at least 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to Russia, with more than 3,000 of them now stationed near the front line.
