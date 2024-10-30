Concerns about DPRK military involvement in the war are growing in the Global South, while China remains largely silent - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation reported on the growing concern of the Global South over the DPRK military's involvement in Ukraine. China mostly ignores this topic.
There is growing concern in the Global South about the involvement of the DPRK military in the war in Ukraine. China is mostly ignoring this topic, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Analyzing the information space of the countries of the Global South, it is noticeable that in most countries there is growing concern about the involvement of the DPRK military in the war in Ukraine. In China, with few exceptions, this topic is ignored
A senior official in the South Korean presidential office shared an estimate by South Korean and allied intelligence that at least 11,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia, some of them to the western region of Russia near the border with Ukraine.