Dozens of boxes with Nazi materials found in the basement of a court in Argentina

Dozens of boxes of Nazi materials confiscated by Argentine authorities during World War II were discovered in the basement of the country's Supreme Court. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that 83 boxes were sent by the German Embassy in Tokyo to Argentina in June 1941 on board the Japanese steamer "Nan-a-Maru." At that time, the large cargo attracted the attention of the authorities, who feared that its contents could affect Argentina's neutrality in the war.

Despite the statements of German diplomatic representatives that the boxes contained personal belongings, Argentine customs authorities accidentally searched five boxes. They found leaflets, photographs and propaganda materials from the Nazi regime, as well as thousands of notebooks belonging to the Nazi party. A federal judge confiscated the materials and transferred the case to the Supreme Court - the article says.

The publication indicates that it is currently unclear why the items were sent to Argentina or what actions, if any, were taken by the Supreme Court at the time.

After opening one of the boxes, we found material intended to consolidate and promote the ideology of Adolf Hitler in Argentina during World War II – the court said in a statement.

It is indicated that all the found materials were transported to a special room with additional security measures. The Supreme Court also invited the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires to join the process of inventorying and preserving the discovered documents.

"Experts will also examine them for any clues about hitherto unknown aspects of the Holocaust, such as the international financial networks used by the Nazis," the publication writes.

