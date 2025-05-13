Dozens of boxes with Nazi materials found in the basement of a court in Argentina

$41.550.04
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

"This is a blow to international trust in ARMA": expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

The enemy shelled Sumy Oblast 420 times between May 8th and 11th - RMA

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko remains in office and continues his work - NGU

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

Due to the incompetence of commanders, the occupiers are suffering losses in the Kherson direction - partisans

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Dozens of boxes with Nazi materials found in the basement of a court in Argentina

Kyiv

83 boxes of Nazi materials from World War II, sent from the German Embassy in Tokyo, were found in Argentina. Experts will study them for clues about the Holocaust.

Dozens of boxes with Nazi materials found in the basement of a court in Argentina

Dozens of boxes of Nazi materials confiscated by Argentine authorities during World War II were discovered in the basement of the country's Supreme Court. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that 83 boxes were sent by the German Embassy in Tokyo to Argentina in June 1941 on board the Japanese steamer "Nan-a-Maru." At that time, the large cargo attracted the attention of the authorities, who feared that its contents could affect Argentina's neutrality in the war.

Despite the statements of German diplomatic representatives that the boxes contained personal belongings, Argentine customs authorities accidentally searched five boxes. They found leaflets, photographs and propaganda materials from the Nazi regime, as well as thousands of notebooks belonging to the Nazi party. A federal judge confiscated the materials and transferred the case to the Supreme Court

- the article says.

The publication indicates that it is currently unclear why the items were sent to Argentina or what actions, if any, were taken by the Supreme Court at the time.

After opening one of the boxes, we found material intended to consolidate and promote the ideology of Adolf Hitler in Argentina during World War II

– the court said in a statement.

It is indicated that all the found materials were transported to a special room with additional security measures. The Supreme Court also invited the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires to join the process of inventorying and preserving the discovered documents.

"Experts will also examine them for any clues about hitherto unknown aspects of the Holocaust, such as the international financial networks used by the Nazis," the publication writes.

Let us remind you

In January, a database with the names of 425,000 people suspected of collaborating with the Nazis during World War II was published in the Netherlands. The archive contains data on war criminals, NSB members and those who have been found innocent.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Argentina
Germany
