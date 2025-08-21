Dollar strengthens: NBU sets new indicators

$41.360.10
06:16 AM • 1114 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 5484 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 37622 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 111543 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 56159 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 96202 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 264083 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 84657 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78202 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70947 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Drone attack: explosions heard in Kyiv
August 20, 08:48 PM • 28115 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW
12:59 AM • 25963 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk
01:48 AM • 30803 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home
04:21 AM • 27822 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA
05:21 AM • 10800 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM • 48732 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 111486 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 96165 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 264055 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 246964 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
August 20, 12:51 PM • 30500 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
August 20, 12:45 PM • 27789 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
August 20, 11:47 AM • 28964 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
August 20, 09:18 AM • 57901 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
August 20, 08:11 AM • 68412 views
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
The Times

Dollar strengthens: NBU sets new indicators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.38/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.17/EUR.

Dollar strengthens: NBU sets new indicators

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.38/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.17/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.15 and sold for UAH 41.65 in banks.

- The euro can be bought for UAH 47.90 and sold for UAH 48.55 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.37-41.43, and the euro at UAH 48.25-48.45.

- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.29 - 41.32/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.15-48.17/EUR for the euro, respectively.

Ukrainians are increasingly abandoning cash: over 95% of card transactions are cashless20.08.25, 12:44 • 2208 views

