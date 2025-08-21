Dollar strengthens: NBU sets new indicators

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.38/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.17/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.15 and sold for UAH 41.65 in banks.

- The euro can be bought for UAH 47.90 and sold for UAH 48.55 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.37-41.43, and the euro at UAH 48.25-48.45.

- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.29 - 41.32/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.15-48.17/EUR for the euro, respectively.

