Dollar rose in price, euro and zloty fell: NBU set exchange rates for November 21

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for Friday, November 21. Compared to the previous day, the value of the US dollar increased by 6 kopecks and amounts to 42.15 hryvnias. The indicators for the euro (lost 12 kopecks) and the zloty (lost 7 kopecks) also changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.1549 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.5161 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4642 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.90-42.30 UAH, the euro at 48.42-48.93 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.85 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 42.21-42.24 UAH/dollar and 48.69-48.72 UAH/euro.

Recall

Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year, to UAH 890.1 billion, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "on hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common.

Budgeting for the Christmas holidays