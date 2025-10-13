$41.510.00
Dollar continues to rise: exchange rate for October 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for October 13 at 41.60 hryvnias. Thus, the Ukrainian currency dropped by another 10 kopecks.

Dollar continues to rise: exchange rate for October 13

As of Monday, October 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.60 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Friday was 41.50 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 48.20. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.6027 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.1094 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.2965 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.35-41.82 UAH, the euro at 47.85-48.65 UAH, the zloty at 10.95-11.75 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.68-41.71 UAH/dollar and 48.23-48.25 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth is due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine