Dollar crossed 44 hryvnias, euro approached 51 hryvnias - NBU exchange rate on March 5
Kyiv • UNN
On March 5, the dollar in exchange offices reached 44 hryvnias, and the euro rose to almost 51 hryvnias. The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 50.83 hryvnias.
On Thursday, March 5, the dollar in exchange offices already crossed the 44 hryvnia mark, the euro also rose in price to almost 51 hryvnia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.
Details
The dollar rose by 43 kopecks on Thursday. American currency can be sold in banks at an average rate of 43.58 hryvnia.
At the same time, the National Bank of Ukraine set the rate at 50.83 hryvnia.
Additionally
In Ukraine, inflation continues to decline - from 16% to 8% at the end of last year. In early 2026, it continued to slow down to 7.4%. This was facilitated by high harvests and the NBU's actions regarding the foreign exchange market.
Recall
In 2025, the volume of domestic transfers through payment systems amounted to 1.3 trillion hryvnias.