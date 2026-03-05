Dollar crossed 44 hryvnias, euro approached 51 hryvnias - NBU exchange rate on March 5

On Thursday, March 5, the dollar in exchange offices already crossed the 44 hryvnia mark, the euro also rose in price to almost 51 hryvnia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

The dollar rose by 43 kopecks on Thursday. American currency can be sold in banks at an average rate of 43.58 hryvnia.

At the same time, the National Bank of Ukraine set the rate at 50.83 hryvnia.

Additionally

In Ukraine, inflation continues to decline - from 16% to 8% at the end of last year. In early 2026, it continued to slow down to 7.4%. This was facilitated by high harvests and the NBU's actions regarding the foreign exchange market.

Recall

