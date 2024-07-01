Dollar at 46. The MP disclosed the indicators of the budget declaration for 2025-2027
Kyiv • UNN
The Budget Declaration for 2025-2027 approved by the Ukrainian government forecasts an exchange rate of 46.4 hryvnia to the US dollar in 2027.
The Budget Declaration for 2025-2027 provides for a dollar price of up to 46.4 hryvnias. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Tax Committee of the Rada Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports .
"Here's the inside scoop: the Budget Declaration for 2025-2027 approved by the government on Friday. Actually, according to the law, it was supposed to be submitted to the Rada a month ago. But it was postponed due to consultations with donors (that's why it was approved on the day of the IMF meeting)," Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel.
In particular, according to him, the exchange rate will be 45 hryvnia to the dollar in 2025, 46.5 hryvnia to the dollar in 2026, and 46.4 hryvnia to the dollar in 2027.
Earlier, Olena Sosiedka, co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions, in an exclusive interview with UNN , did not rule out that the price per dollar could rise to 44 hryvnias by the end of the year.
According to her, the main factors affecting the currency market are the foreign economic, political and military situation in our country. In addition, the exchange rate will largely depend on the ability of Ukrainian producers to export their goods.
Sosiedka has previously noted that the future of the Ukrainian banking system is the subject of active discussion among economists and officials. One of the strategies for developing the system is to concentrate bank capital and privatize state-owned banks. It should be understood that the banking system does not exist on its own - it is a "litmus test of the level of economic development of a country and the trends that are cultivated in it." Therefore, among the important issues facing the banking system today, the expert noted the provision of clear and uniform rules for the banking sector, for example, effective monitoring of banking transactions and other important conditions for the development of the industry.
In general, Olena Sosedka believes that the Ukrainian banking sector needs to change, especially when implementing the Open Banking-2025 concept , which is a completely new role model for our market. These issues relate not only to legal but also to technical aspects, such as unified standards and ways to control technical processes. In particular, this is important for the implementation of the same open banking concept approved by the National Bank of Ukraine.