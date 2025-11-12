Dollar again exceeded 42 hryvnias: official exchange rate from the NBU

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
06:19 AM • 90 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 15736 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 39041 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 43529 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 65964 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 40372 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 57778 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 47742 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23493 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 25302 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
General Staff: Over 200 combat engagements took place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk directionNovember 11, 08:30 PM • 5430 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 15476 views
Serhiy Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream, has ended his hunger strike in an Italian prisonNovember 11, 09:25 PM • 5934 views
Mobile internet disconnected in the first region of the Russian Federation until the end of the war - CPDNovember 11, 09:51 PM • 7092 views
"If the parties were reasonable": Trump frustrated by inability to end war between Russia and Ukraine - The AtlanticNovember 11, 10:19 PM • 11865 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 65960 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 50785 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 57775 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 47742 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 96751 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
Venezuela
Germany
Great Britain
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 15493 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 31796 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychicsNovember 11, 09:14 AM • 36931 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 62576 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 139069 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Nord Stream
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Dollar again exceeded 42 hryvnias: official exchange rate from the NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for November 12 at 42.01 hryvnias, which is 5 kopecks more than on Tuesday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.61 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.49 hryvnias.

Dollar again exceeded 42 hryvnias: official exchange rate from the NBU

As of Wednesday, November 12, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.01 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 41.96 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the euro will be 48.54. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0139 UAH (+5 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.6101 UAH (+7 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4937 UAH (+3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.77-42.21 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.89 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.80 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.90-41.93 UAH/dollar and 48.62-48.64 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to 890.1 billion UAH, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common "in hand" and 50-hryvnia banknotes being the least common, the NBU reported.

      Budget revenues from individual entrepreneurs increased by 10% and exceeded pre-war levels - report06.11.25, 15:10 • 2336 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine