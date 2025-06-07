$41.470.00
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
June 7, 05:00 AM • 52716 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 79584 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 109914 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 78826 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 162477 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 104966 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 137787 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167491 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121538 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101482 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

DOGE gets access to US Social Security data from US Supreme Court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

The US Department of Government Efficiency will have access to millions of Americans' Social Security data. The decision is a victory for the Trump administration to eradicate fraud.

DOGE gets access to US Social Security data from US Supreme Court

Employees of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may have access to millions of Americans' confidential social security data, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday, UNN reports citing Axios.

Details

As stated, this decision is a victory for the Trump administration, which tasked the Department of Government Efficiency with eradicating alleged waste and fraud in the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA).

This followed two lower court decisions to temporarily block DOGE access to the data. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander, who issued the initial ruling to stop access, asked why DOGE needed "unprecedented, unrestricted access to virtually all SSA data systems."

Three U.S. Supreme Court justices appointed by Democratic presidents voted against giving DOGE access to Social Security data until lower courts could resolve legal issues.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a separate opinion, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in which she criticized the Supreme Court for issuing an extraordinary order in favor of the Trump administration again without the opportunity for briefing or oral argument.

"In essence, the 'urgency' underlying the government's motion to stay is that it cannot afford to wait for the completion of litigation before acting as it wishes," Jackson wrote.

"Once again, this court puts on its rescuer gear, rushes to the scene, and uses its equitable power to fan the flames, not extinguish them," Jackson wrote.

DOGE gained access to confidential data of millions of immigrants in the USA22.04.25, 05:47 • 5029 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Supreme Court of the United States
United States
Tesla
