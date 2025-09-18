Documenting war crimes via the eyeWitness to Atrocities app: over 55,000 photos collected

$41.190.02
10:41 AM
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Popular news
The only one who was against the war with Ukraine: ISW revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration
Ukraine to be covered by rain with thunderstorms, air temperature not to exceed 20° - forecasters
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Hungary
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Documenting war crimes via the eyeWitness to Atrocities app: over 55,000 photos collected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The eyeWitness to Atrocities app, launched by the International Bar Association in 2017, has collected over 55,000 photos of Russian war crimes against Ukraine. These materials are authentic and legally significant, and are used by law enforcement agencies and the International Criminal Court.

Documenting war crimes via the eyeWitness to Atrocities app: over 55,000 photos collected

The eyeWitness to Atrocities app has already collected over 55,000 photos depicting the consequences of war crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine. This was announced by Oleksandr Ziuz, head of the department for interaction with intergovernmental, state, and non-governmental organizations of the organizational, methodological, and analytical support department of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Experts determine that Russia's war against Ukraine is one of the most documented. At the same time, the scale of this war is so significant, the violations of civilian rights and the rules of warfare are so significant, that there is still a huge number of cases that need to be documented and that need further evaluation, both by the court and by society.

- said Ziuz.

He said that in 2015, the International Bar Association (IBA) invented the eyeWitness to Atrocities app, and in 2017, it was launched for use in Ukraine.

The main goal of this application is to create audiovisual materials that could be used in a legal context.

The main difference from a regular photo is that photo and video materials created using the eyeWitness app are authentic, cannot be technically faked, and create metadata that indicates the exact location where these photos were taken, geolocation, and chronolocation. That is, where the shot was taken and when exactly. Many civilians witness war crimes. People take such materials on their own phones, we see them in the media, social networks.

- Ziuz said.

He noted that thanks to the eyeWitness to Atrocities app, a person who witnessed a war crime can record it not just for social networks, but in such a way that this photo will later be legally significant.

I know that currently there are already over 55,000 photos in the database from different parts of Ukraine, which reflect the consequences of war crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine. This is a significant contribution. I know that our law enforcement agencies have access to and request such materials. Also, bodies such as the International Criminal Court and Europol constantly request such materials to compile their profiles and conduct their proceedings regarding war crimes committed in Ukraine.

- Ziuz said.

German Chancellor Merz called Putin "the most serious war criminal"03.09.25, 10:18 • 4961 view

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that over 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine and the UN agreed to strengthen joint activities. The cooperation focuses on investigating international crimes and ensuring accountability for perpetrators.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
Europol
Ruslan Kravchenko
United Nations
Ukraine