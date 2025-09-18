Documenting war crimes via the eyeWitness to Atrocities app: over 55,000 photos collected

The eyeWitness to Atrocities app has already collected over 55,000 photos depicting the consequences of war crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine. This was announced by Oleksandr Ziuz, head of the department for interaction with intergovernmental, state, and non-governmental organizations of the organizational, methodological, and analytical support department of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Experts determine that Russia's war against Ukraine is one of the most documented. At the same time, the scale of this war is so significant, the violations of civilian rights and the rules of warfare are so significant, that there is still a huge number of cases that need to be documented and that need further evaluation, both by the court and by society. - said Ziuz.

He said that in 2015, the International Bar Association (IBA) invented the eyeWitness to Atrocities app, and in 2017, it was launched for use in Ukraine.

The main goal of this application is to create audiovisual materials that could be used in a legal context.

The main difference from a regular photo is that photo and video materials created using the eyeWitness app are authentic, cannot be technically faked, and create metadata that indicates the exact location where these photos were taken, geolocation, and chronolocation. That is, where the shot was taken and when exactly. Many civilians witness war crimes. People take such materials on their own phones, we see them in the media, social networks. - Ziuz said.

He noted that thanks to the eyeWitness to Atrocities app, a person who witnessed a war crime can record it not just for social networks, but in such a way that this photo will later be legally significant.

I know that currently there are already over 55,000 photos in the database from different parts of Ukraine, which reflect the consequences of war crimes committed by Russians against Ukraine. This is a significant contribution. I know that our law enforcement agencies have access to and request such materials. Also, bodies such as the International Criminal Court and Europol constantly request such materials to compile their profiles and conduct their proceedings regarding war crimes committed in Ukraine. - Ziuz said.

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that over 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine and the UN agreed to strengthen joint activities. The cooperation focuses on investigating international crimes and ensuring accountability for perpetrators.