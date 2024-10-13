Dnipropetrovs'k region suffers kamikaze drone attacks: two cars destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA reported 4 kamikaze drone attacks during the day. In Nikopol, two cars were destroyed, other damage is being investigated. No casualties among the residents were reported.
During the day, Dnipropetrovs'k region suffered 4 attacks with the use of kamikaze drones. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, two cars were destroyed in Nikopol as a result of shelling, and experts are currently investigating the extent of other damage.
Fortunately, there were no casualties among the residents.
