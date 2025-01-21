Dnipro exposes embezzlement of UAH 2 million for procurement of equipment for terrorist defense

Cyberpolice and detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine exposed officials of one of the municipal enterprises of the Dnipro City Council on embezzlement of budget funds in particularly large amounts. This is reported by the Cyber Police of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers established that the director of the utility company, in accordance with the Program for Promoting the Territorial Defense of Dnipro City for 2022-2026, entered into agreements with individual entrepreneurs and legal entities for the supply of equipment at prices significantly higher than the average market price.

Under one of the agreements, the ME transferred more than UAH 17.6 million of budget funds to a private company for the supply of 518 sets of radio equipment. According to the conclusions of the commodity and economic examinations, this amount exceeds the market value of such equipment by more than UAH 2 million - the Cyberpolice said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers served the official a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

