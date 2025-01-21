ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Dnipro exposes embezzlement of UAH 2 million for procurement of equipment for terrorist defense

Dnipro exposes embezzlement of UAH 2 million for procurement of equipment for terrorist defense

The head of a municipal enterprise of the Dnipro City Council entered into inflated contracts for the supply of radio equipment. The overpayment for one of the contracts amounted to more than UAH 2 million of budget funds.

Cyberpolice and detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine exposed officials of one of the municipal enterprises of the Dnipro City Council on embezzlement of budget funds in particularly large amounts. This is reported by the Cyber Police of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the director of the utility company, in accordance with the Program for Promoting the Territorial Defense of Dnipro City for 2022-2026, entered into agreements with individual entrepreneurs and legal entities for the supply of equipment at prices significantly higher than the average market price. 

Under one of the agreements, the ME transferred more than UAH 17.6 million of budget funds to a private company for the supply of 518 sets of radio equipment. According to the conclusions of the commodity and economic examinations, this amount exceeds the market value of such equipment by more than UAH 2 million

- the Cyberpolice said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers served the official a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

The director of a private enterprise in Lutsk was served with a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 1.2 million. The funds were received for allegedly installing household gas meters that were not actually installed in full.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

