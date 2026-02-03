Dispute arises in Nigeria over fate of abducted worshippers: Police claim release, Christian group denies

In Nigeria, a conflict has erupted over information regarding the release of over 80 Christians who were abducted by armed militants during a church service in Kaduna State. While local police claim the successful return of most hostages home, representatives of a leading Christian association state that a significant number of people are still held captive by criminals. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Kaduna State police officials officially reported that as a result of operational measures, the situation has stabilized. According to law enforcement, most of those who fell into the hands of the attackers are already safe.

According to Reuters, police said that "80 abducted worshippers have returned home" after security forces pressured the bandits, forcing them to release the hostages.

Opposing position of the Christian Association of Nigeria

At the same time, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) categorically denies such an assessment of events, accusing the authorities of trying to embellish the real state of affairs. The association's spokesman emphasized that the information about the mass return of people does not correspond to reality.

We dispute the police's claim. Many people are still in the forest with their abductors, and their families are in despair. — Reuters quotes a representative of the Christian group.

This incident has once again drawn attention to the critical level of security in Nigeria's northwestern regions, where mass kidnappings for ransom have become a systemic problem. The conflicting data on the number of released only exacerbates social tension and distrust of official law enforcement reports.

