Disney will reduce the number of Marvel movies

In the future, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have fewer new movies and TV series, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, UNN reports citing NME.

Bob Iger confirmed that he plans to release no more than three new Marvel movies a year, as well as only two TV series in the MCU.

The head of the studio said that this plan is part of Disney's overall strategy to focus on quality rather than quantity, and this is especially true for their Marvel projects.

"We are going to gradually reduce the volume and move to probably two series a year instead of four, and reduce the release of films from four a year to two or three at most," he said. - "And we are working hard on what that path will be.

He continued that in '25, the MCU will have "a couple of good movies, and then we're going to go to the new Avengers, which we're very excited about.

Currently, four MCU films are scheduled for release in 2025: Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Blade, with four more scheduled for 2026, including the fifth Avengers movie.

The decision to cut production follows a string of high-profile box office disappointments for the studio, including The Marvels, which posted the lowest opening grosses for an MCU film since The Incredible Hulk in 2008, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The only new MCU movie in 2024 will be Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released on July 26 and recently released an action-packed trailer.

