Deadpool and Wolverine teaser trailer released: heroes will join forces to try to save the Marvel universe

Deadpool and Wolverine teaser trailer released: heroes will join forces to try to save the Marvel universe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29552 views

The teaser trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine shows the heroes joining forces to try to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Deadpool and Wolverine, the only Marvel movie in 2024 that is tasked with the difficult task of reviving the cinematic universe, has presented its first trailer. This was reported by UNN with reference to Marvel Entertainment.

Details

In the new trailer, it is unclear how much time has passed for Wade Wilson and his partner Vanessa since the end of Deadpool 2, and whether they are exactly the same versions of the characters that appeared in that movie. The trailer shows that Deadpool has fully entered the Marvel cinematic universe - he will be recruited by TVA (Temporal Change Authority) and will go on an interdimensional journey to join forces with Wolverine, who, at first, will not be too willing to cooperate, as seen in the trailer.

It should also be noted that the aforementioned TVA is the guardian of the continuity of the timeline and the consistency of the multiverse.

Let's hope that the movie will live up to the following trailer and statements

Cast and crew

Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Deadpool. The film also stars Hugh Jackman and Leslie Uggams as blind Al and Rob Delaney as Peter. Also appearing in the film are Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna).

Marvel Cinematic Universe calendar

"Deadpool 3 - July 26, 2024

"Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

"Fantastic Four" - May 2, 2025

"Lightning" - July 25, 2025

"Blade - November 7, 2025

Avengers: Kang Dynasty" - May 1, 2026.

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead23.01.24, 18:16 • 25577 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureEvents
yorgos-lanthimosYorgos Lanthimos
j-robert-oppenheimerRobert Oppenheimer

